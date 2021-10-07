Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kristen Stewart’s biggest fashion moments ahead of the UK premiere of Spencer

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 10:52 am Updated: October 8, 2021, 10:33 am
Kristen Stewart (Ian West/PA)
Kristen Stewart is set to walk the red carpet for her long-awaited biopic of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Spencer tells the story of a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas, and is having its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival ahead of its UK and Ireland release on November 5.

Now 31 years old, Stewart has been on our screens for decades – starring in Panic Room with Jodie Foster in 2002, and taking the lead role in the Twilight series when she was a teenager.

This means we’ve seen Stewart’s style evolve on the red carpet, and she’s given us some major looks along the way…

Kristen Stewart arriving for the MTV Movie Awards in 2009
Stewart’s early style was dominated by kicky minidresses, comfortable trainers and mussed-up hair. This outfit at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards is a perfect example of this: an edgy red Chanel dress with well-worn Converse sneakers.

Kristen Stewart attending the 71st Cannes Film Festival
Kristen Stewart attending the 71st Cannes Film Festival (Alamy/PA)

It would seem like Stewart has a long-time aversion to wearing heels – she famously protested the Cannes Film Festival’s dress code in 2018 by taking off her Louboutins on the red carpet and going barefoot.

Kristen Stewart arriving for the Orange British Academy Film Awards, at The Royal Opera House, London
Kristen Stewart arriving for the Orange British Academy Film Awards, at The Royal Opera House, London (Ian West/PA)

Stewart is a brand ambassador for Chanel and her relationship with the fashion house has run for years. For the 2010 Baftas she donned a cream embellished dress with matching shoes – a classic and elegant outfit, but we’re not sure it’s something we’d see Stewart in today.

Kristen Stewart at the MTV Movie Awards 2011
(PA)

In a rare departure from Chanel, Stewart wore Balmain to the 2011 MTV Movie Awards. It’s a classic look straight out of the Stewart playbook: mini, strapless, with an edge thanks to the safety pins – although this time, she’s swapped her trainers for heels.

Kristen Stewart arriving for the UK premiere of Snow White And The Huntsman in 2012
(Ian West/PA)

Proving she was in on the nearly-naked trend before it flooded the red carpet, Stewart wore a black lacy Marchesa gown to the London premiere of Snow White And The Huntsman in 2012 – complete with illusion netting and interesting cut-outs.

Kristen Stewart arriving for the 85th Academy Awards in 2013
(Ian West/PA)

While her style tends to have punk rock elements – making her the perfect casting choice for Joan Jett in The Runaways – Stewart can still keep things elegant on the red carpet. Just take her look for the 2013 Oscars – a blush Reem Acra gown with tulle accents and a subtle floral pattern.

Kristen Stewart attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019
(Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Stewart chopped off her signature tousled locks in the mid-2010s, heralding a more experimental era in her style. She often shows off her fashion chops on the steps of the annual Met Gala – for the 2019 event, she wore a sparkling monochrome Chanel outfit, paying tribute to David Bowie with orange and blonde streaks in her hair.

Kristen Stewart at the screening of Seberg in 2019
(Ian West/PA)

In recent years, we’re much more likely to see Stewart in a perfectly tailored suit than a minidress – although her relationship with Chanel is still going strong. For a 2019 screening of her film Seberg, she wore a berry-coloured Chanel two-piece, modernised with accent cuffs and nothing underneath.

