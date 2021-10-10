Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jeremy Vine ‘unnerved’ after anti-vaccine protesters target his home

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 7:14 pm
Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)
Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)

Television presenter Jeremy Vine has said he was “unnerved” after anti-vaccine protesters targeted his home.

He said in a tweet that the group tried to serve what they called an “anti-vaxx writ” while he was out, instead giving it to his wife.

The BBC and Channel 5 broadcaster said the group was “angry” at the BBC’s reporting on the issue of coronavirus vaccines.

He said: “They were polite, for which I’m grateful, but coming to my home on a Sunday?

“And I’m a little unnerved by the heavy breathing too.”

He later shared a video showing a larger group of assembled protesters.

“I have only just seen this: if my wife hadn’t accepted the ‘anti-vaxx writ’ on my behalf, this group waiting near my house would then have ‘taken the whole street’.

“The original video shows street name and house number really clearly.

“Always happy to engage but not like this.”

Vine has previously said he caught coronavirus and has also spoken publicly about being given the coronavirus vaccine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal