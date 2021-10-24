Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fourth celebrity waltzes off Strictly Come Dancing after dance-off

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 8:01 pm
The 2021 Strictly Come Dancing cast (Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA)
Former rugby player Ugo Monye has become the fourth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Question Of Sport team captain, 38, faced children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, 27, in the dance-off after tumbling to the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night with just 20 points from the judges.

Monye had returned to the show after a week off training due to an old back injury, and was challenged with a rumba to Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic alongside his professional partner Oti Mabuse.

His elimination ends Mabuse’s chance of scoring her third consecutive win on the BBC One show, after victories in 2019 with Kelvin Fletcher and 2020 with Bill Bailey.

The judging panel voted unanimously to save Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu after they repeated their American smooth to I’ve Got The World On A String by Michael Buble in the dance-off.

Monye told co-host Tess Daly he had “loved” his time on Strictly.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that,” he said.

“There’s lots of people that I would love to say thank you to. Oti, firstly, just for putting up with me. She said she wanted a challenge and she got one.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Nancy Xu and Rhys Stephenson survived the dance-off (BBC/PA)

“To everyone else that’s in the competition, it’s truly incredible and I wish you all the very best of luck.

“To the judges – Craig – I think it’s really important to say that if you’re willing to accept the positive comments, you have to accept the criticism as well, so thank you for all of your comments.”

Mabuse added: “Seeing you through your injury, I appreciate every single moment that you’ve given to me. I am grateful for the show.

“To say I work on the best show in the whole country, with the best celebrities is a privilege and I am very grateful too – thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite topped the leaderboard on Saturday night with a Charleston to Milord by Edith Piaf set in a French bakery, scoring 38 points with his professional partner Johannes Radebe.

TV personality and comedian Judi Love missed Saturday night’s show after testing positive for Covid-19, but will return to the programme next week after her period of self-isolation ends.

