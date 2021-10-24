BBC Bitesize launches green initiative for schoolchildren

BBC Bitesize has launched The Regenerators, an initiative to inspire children and young people to lead a greener lifestyle, ahead of the Cop26 summit.

The project is aimed at five to 16-year-olds and is backed by broadcasters Konnie Huq, Cel Spellman and Dr Amir Khan, who will front some of the resources.

Bitesize, the broadcaster’s free online study support resource, will offer “knowledge and tools” to help schoolchildren understand issues around the environment and climate, while teachers will have access to online resources such as videos, quizzes and activities.

Content will provide “practical steps that give young people agency, enabling their voices to be heard and to drive the change they feel so passionate about,” the BBC said.

On World Science Day on Wednesday November 10, Naomi Wilkinson will present a live lesson on climate change aimed at Key Stage 2 students that will broadcast at 11am on CBBC and on the BBC Teach website.

From January, The Regenerators and BBC Teach will offer further live lessons in partnership with the Natural History Unit.

The initiative will also celebrate the achievements of young people across the UK working to create change through an online hall of fame in 2022.

Former Blue Peter presenter Huq said: “I’m passionate about the environment and sustainability and as a mum want to encourage my kids to care for the planet.

Konnie Huq (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I’ve made a number of lifestyle changes including no longer buying clothes. I’m not growing, and I’ve got so many, I reuse those I have as much as possible.

“I drive an electric car and I pretty much only buy things if there is no other option.”

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “We know our young audiences want to know more about the environment, the challenges we all face, the practical steps we can take and how they can empower themselves to make their voices heard.

“The Regenerators is an essential part of our long-term commitment to educate, inspire and celebrate the difference young people are making to create a more sustainable future.”

More information can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/regenerators