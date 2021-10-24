Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC Bitesize launches green initiative for schoolchildren

By Press Association
October 24, 2021, 10:31 pm
The Regenerators project is aimed at five to 16-year-olds (BBC/PA)

BBC Bitesize has launched The Regenerators, an initiative to inspire children and young people to lead a greener lifestyle, ahead of the Cop26 summit.

The project is aimed at five to 16-year-olds and is backed by broadcasters Konnie Huq, Cel Spellman and Dr Amir Khan, who will front some of the resources.

Bitesize, the broadcaster’s free online study support resource, will offer “knowledge and tools” to help schoolchildren understand issues around the environment and climate, while teachers will have access to online resources such as videos, quizzes and activities.

Content will provide “practical steps that give young people agency, enabling their voices to be heard and to drive the change they feel so passionate about,” the BBC said.

On World Science Day on Wednesday November 10, Naomi Wilkinson will present a live lesson on climate change aimed at Key Stage 2 students that will broadcast at 11am on CBBC and on the BBC Teach website.

From January, The Regenerators and BBC Teach will offer further live lessons in partnership with the Natural History Unit.

The initiative will also celebrate the achievements of young people across the UK working to create change through an online hall of fame in 2022.

Former Blue Peter presenter Huq said: “I’m passionate about the environment and sustainability and as a mum want to encourage my kids to care for the planet.

Global Gift Gala 2017 – London
Konnie Huq (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I’ve made a number of lifestyle changes including no longer buying clothes. I’m not growing, and I’ve got so many, I reuse those I have as much as possible.

“I drive an electric car and I pretty much only buy things if there is no other option.”

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “We know our young audiences want to know more about the environment, the challenges we all face, the practical steps we can take and how they can empower themselves to make their voices heard.

“The Regenerators is an essential part of our long-term commitment to educate, inspire and celebrate the difference young people are making to create a more sustainable future.”

More information can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/regenerators

