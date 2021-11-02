Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain says work still to be done for on-screen diversity

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 12:04 am
TV chef Nadiya Hussain said she feels a weight of responsibility for being a representative figure on screen (Isabel Infantes/PA)
TV chef Nadiya Hussain said she feels a weight of responsibility for being a representative figure on screen (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain said the responsibility of representing her community on TV “does weigh heavy on me”.

The British-Bangladeshi chef and cookery book author, who won the baking show in 2015, said she considered her career to be “much more than just working in publishing and television”.

Hussain, 36, told the Radio Times: “I have a responsibility to people who relate to me. People of colour. Muslims. Women. Stay-at-home mums. You name it. All of those.

Nadiya Hussain
Nadiya Hussain graced the cover of the Radio Times and discussed diversity in the TV industry (Radio Times/PA)

“There are lots of layers that make me who I am. It does weigh heavy on me sometimes. Those moments where I feel, ‘I don’t know if I can do this’ – I realise the responsibility and I say, ‘Right. Shake it off because you have a responsibility to girls like you who didn’t have representation.’ It is important – heavy, it may be, but you know, it’s something that I happily carry.”

Hussain, who fronts the BBC cookery show Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, also said while there had been an improvement in diversity across the media, there was still work to be done.

She told the magazine: “I think a lot of people are surprised by that answer, and they think that something has changed drastically within publishing and television. But really, no, I’ll still go to a meeting, and there’s pretty much always just one of me.

“And while I’m used to it, it’s still not OK. I get asked all the time, ‘Are we doing better?’ And the truth is, yes, we are seeing much more diversity in terms of publishing and television and media. But we mustn’t stop talking about it.”

Read the full interview in the Radio Times.

