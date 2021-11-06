Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Ginola tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here appearance

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 1:29 am Updated: November 6, 2021, 10:25 am
Former Premier League footballer David Ginola has been tipped to appear in the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Former Premier League footballer David Ginola has been tipped to appear in the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Former Premier League footballer David Ginola has been tipped to appear in the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The French sportsman, 54, played for teams including Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton before retiring in 2002.

He will star on the ITV reality TV show when it returns on November 21, according to reports.

Cannes Film Festival 2005 – Star Wars Episode 3 Revenge of the Sith – World Premiere – Palais des Festival
David Ginola, a star of the Premier League in the 1990s, has been tipped to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of here (PA)

It comes five years after Ginola suffered a heart attack while playing in a charity football match.

The winger said he was “clinically dead” for eight minutes before surgeons saved his life with quadruple bypass heart surgery.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is returning to Wales for a second year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in Australia.

The celebrity line-up is yet to be revealed however a number of stars, including are rumoured to be taking part.

The Sun has reported that soap stars Simon Gregson, Adam Woodyatt and Danny Miller, broadcaster Richard Madeley, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, singer Frankie Bridge, Olympic diver Matty Lee, music producer Naughty Boy, Radio 1 Xtra host Snoochie Shy, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith and TV presenter Louise Minchin are all due to take part.

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

Ginola’s reported involvement is sure to delight presenters Ant and Dec, who are diehard Newcastle fans.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]