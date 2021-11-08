Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Adam Peaty says he is ‘hurt’ by his elimination from Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 7:17 pm
Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)
Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)

Adam Peaty has said he is “hurt” by his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Alongside his professional partner Katya Jones, the Olympic swimmer was eliminated from the BBC One celebrity dancing competition on Sunday.

Peaty found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard after Saturday’s live show and on Sunday was in a dance-off against influencer Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Speaking to sister show It Takes Two, he said: “I am hurt, but I know that Katya’s hurting a little bit, which hurts me more, because I know how much we have put into this journey.”

Discussing the impact that training had on his body, he added: “Honestly, I can say this now – normally I would keep this under wraps – but my ankles were going, my calf was going.

“I was trying to do as many runs as I can but the jive is one of those dances which requires 150% of you, and when you haven’t got 150% you need something else that’s going to put you apart.

“But on the Thursday I was like, ‘Katya, I can’t do any more. I’m an Olympic athlete and I can push through things that most people can’t push through, but my Achilles is going to go’.”

Adam Peaty on his sore feet
Adam Peaty (Mike Egerton/PA)

Peaty said his time on the show was “not easy”, adding: “People see the Saturday night delivery, which is the smiles, the laughs, the all-consuming thing of Strictly.

“But for me, I put absolutely everything into that and I enjoyed the lows as much as the highs, because that’s what I remember.

“But it’s not all positive. It’s really hard.”

Peaty’s final performance was a jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal