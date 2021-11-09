Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Garraway says she felt ‘rejuvenated’ after filming new walking show

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 1:59 pm
Kate Garraway in Walking With… (Tim Smith/BBC)
Kate Garraway in Walking With… (Tim Smith/BBC)

Kate Garraway has said she felt “rejuvenated” after being alone while filming a new television programme about walking.

The Good Morning Britain host appears in new BBC Two series Walking With…, which sees her go on a walk through the Cotswolds countryside with a drone as she describes the joy and solace she finds in the landscape.

She said it was the first time she has been by herself since her husband Derek Draper went into hospital last year after catching coronavirus.

Garraway told the PA news agency that her husband’s situation “is still pretty active”, adding there is “a lot of intensity” as she tries to manage her family life.

Kate Garraway in Walking With… (Tim Smith/BBC)

“I think it’s the first time I’ve been on my own since Derek was sick, really, because in between that I’m sort of flitting between working and children and going to the hospital when Derek was in hospital and being at home with him now he’s at home,” she said.

Garraway added: “To go for a walk just for its own sake, on your own, is an indulgence that I really enjoyed taking the time to do.”

The presenter said the impact of “completely unmanicured nature” can be “incredibly rejuvenating”.

“I did come back completely refreshed and rejuvenated and slept very well that night,” she said.

“And I think it’s important to do that, because you need to sort of put a bit of petrol in the car, don’t you, in order to tackle all the things in life that we have to tackle.”

She said that the makers of the programme had an “interesting” way of filming, which saw her spend time walking alone with a drone overhead.

Garraway previously created documentary Finding Derek for ITV, which charted her husband’s ongoing recovery after he contracted coronavirus.

She said it is “fantastic” that ITV wants to create a sequel to the programme.

Kate Garraway in Walking With… (Tim Smith/BBC)

“As with the first one, I don’t really know how the story will develop, but I just think, ‘Well, let’s just go along for the ride’, and I’m in a slightly different space now, thankfully, in many ways.

“Derek is at home and we are learning the new way to live our lives and what he needs next to help him forward.

“Whereas I think Derek’s situation has been very extreme and unique, a lot of the things that we are living with at home now are actually things that a lot of people experience all the time.”

She added: “Hopefully people will find it as useful as they seem to have found the first one.”

Walking With… sees celebrities take scenic walks in various locations in the English countryside.

Other episodes feature famous faces including comedians Vic Reeves and Shappi Khorsandi and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw.

Garraway’s episode airs at 7pm on Wednesday.