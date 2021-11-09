Kate Garraway says she felt ‘rejuvenated’ after filming new walking show

Kate Garraway has said she felt “rejuvenated” after being alone while filming a new television programme about walking.

The Good Morning Britain host appears in new BBC Two series Walking With…, which sees her go on a walk through the Cotswolds countryside with a drone as she describes the joy and solace she finds in the landscape.

She said it was the first time she has been by herself since her husband Derek Draper went into hospital last year after catching coronavirus.

Garraway told the PA news agency that her husband’s situation “is still pretty active”, adding there is “a lot of intensity” as she tries to manage her family life.

Kate Garraway in Walking With… (Tim Smith/BBC)

“I think it’s the first time I’ve been on my own since Derek was sick, really, because in between that I’m sort of flitting between working and children and going to the hospital when Derek was in hospital and being at home with him now he’s at home,” she said.

Garraway added: “To go for a walk just for its own sake, on your own, is an indulgence that I really enjoyed taking the time to do.”

The presenter said the impact of “completely unmanicured nature” can be “incredibly rejuvenating”.

“I did come back completely refreshed and rejuvenated and slept very well that night,” she said.

“And I think it’s important to do that, because you need to sort of put a bit of petrol in the car, don’t you, in order to tackle all the things in life that we have to tackle.”

She said that the makers of the programme had an “interesting” way of filming, which saw her spend time walking alone with a drone overhead.

Garraway previously created documentary Finding Derek for ITV, which charted her husband’s ongoing recovery after he contracted coronavirus.

She said it is “fantastic” that ITV wants to create a sequel to the programme.

“As with the first one, I don’t really know how the story will develop, but I just think, ‘Well, let’s just go along for the ride’, and I’m in a slightly different space now, thankfully, in many ways.

“Derek is at home and we are learning the new way to live our lives and what he needs next to help him forward.

“Whereas I think Derek’s situation has been very extreme and unique, a lot of the things that we are living with at home now are actually things that a lot of people experience all the time.”

She added: “Hopefully people will find it as useful as they seem to have found the first one.”

Walking With… sees celebrities take scenic walks in various locations in the English countryside.

Other episodes feature famous faces including comedians Vic Reeves and Shappi Khorsandi and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw.

Garraway’s episode airs at 7pm on Wednesday.