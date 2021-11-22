Keeley Hawes to star in new BBC drama Crossfire

Keeley Hawes will take the lead in new BBC drama Crossfire, the corporation has announced.

The star of Bodyguard and It’s A Sin plays holidaymaker Jo, whose world is turned upside down when her resort is attacked by gunmen.

Crossfire is a story of “survival and resilience” after a dream family getaway turns into a “terrifying heartbreaking” nightmare, the BBC said.

Production has begun on the three-part drama, which takes place in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands.

It was created and written by Louise Doughty, and is being directed by Tessa Hoffe.

The cast also includes Josette Simon, from Small Axe and Riviera, Anneika Rose, from Deadwater Fell and Line Of Duty, and Lee Ingleby, from The A Word and The Serpent Queen.

Hawes said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it’s the third production for Buddy Club.

“Filming has already begun and we’re delighted to be collaborating with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television.”

Doughty said: “This is a drama about a group of ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary event – a gun attack on the hotel where they are staying.

“In extremity, each character is faced with a set of dilemmas and at the heart of it is Jo, who booked the holiday and unknowingly put her family and friends and herself at risk.

“I’m fascinated by the idea of how so-called ordinary people respond to intense pressure and I couldn’t be more excited to have written this drama for Dancing Ledge Productions and the BBC and to have the amazing Keeley Hawes in the star role.”

Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama added: “Louise’s scripts crackle with adrenalin, intrigue and secrets kept among a long-standing group of friends.

“But amidst the action and emotion, Crossfire explores the consequences of the secrets we keep, the risks we take and the lies we tell to conceal them.

“This is a startling, original piece of writing.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Louise and Dancing Ledge Productions, and to be welcoming back the unmissable Keeley Hawes to BBC One.”