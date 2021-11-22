Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly Come Dancing reveals first two contestants for Christmas special

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 7:04 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 7:08 pm
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

First Dates host Fred Sirieix and Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades have been announced as the first two celebrities taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The news was announced on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two on Monday night.

French maitre’d Sirieix, 49, will dance with Australian professional Dianne Buswell during this year’s festive special.

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2019 – London
Fred Sirieix (Ian West/PA)

Appearing in the studio, he said: “I got the phone call and I was as excited as I was scared. Because I was so scared I thought I have got to do it. There is no way I can turn this down. I have got to do it.”

After a career working front of house at Michelin-starred restaurants, Sirieix launched a TV career as the personable host of First Dates on Channel 4.

He has since appeared in a number of series relating to the food industry, including specials alongside TV chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo.

Furniture restorer and TV host Blades, 51, will be dancing with choreographer and dancer Luba Mushtuk, from Russia.

Speaking from Barbados via video link, he told BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two: “It is probably one of the things I love doing most, which is challenging myself and doing something I have never done before.

“I could do a dad dance but I can’t do full dancing. So let’s dive in there and have a go.”

Originally from Hackney in east London, Blades was made an MBE earlier this year for his services to craft.

TV Choice Awards 2019 – London
Jay Blades (Matt Crossick/PA)

He worked in a number of jobs after leaving school, including in a frozen sausage factory, a bottle factory and a Christmas card factory, before retraining aged 29 and becoming involved in charity work.

The rest of the line-up will be revealed in due course.

Last year, due to Covid-19, the Christmas special was replaced with a countdown of the top 25 most memorable dances in Strictly history, with 2015 champion Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani’s Jive to You Never Can Tell/Misirlou taking the number one spot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]