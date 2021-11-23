Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alesha Dixon: Every day I try to like myself more

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 12:02 am
TV personality Alesha Dixon says she tries to like herself more every day (Jeff Spicer/PA)
TV personality Alesha Dixon says she tries to like herself more every day, telling Women’s Health UK that she is in a healthier headspace than 10 years ago.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge used to rely on Red Bull and Maltesers when filming the show – but she now has healthier habits, adding that fitness has been her “saviour.”

The singer-songwriter, 43, told Women’s Health UK: “Every day I try to like myself more. I regret things, but that’s human. I’m in a healthier headspace compared with 10 years ago. I hope that in 10 years’ time I’ll be in an even better one.

“I used to rely on the short-lived energy hit of Red Bull when filming, but now I avoid it and drink herbal tea. In the early days of BGT, I’d graze on sugary foods like Maltesers but they left me unsatisfied. Now I eat carrot sticks and nuts. I sleep badly after filming as I’m so wired – I never make plans for the next morning.”

Having recently celebrated her birthday, the former Mis-Teeq band member explained the “beautiful” aspect of ageing.

Dixon said: “Some people are afraid of ageing, but the beautiful thing about it is clarity. You lighten your load along the way and put things into perspective – it makes life enjoyable as you know what matters. I could say I’m happiest on stage, but it’s actually in the garden with my daughters and our 12-year-old dog, Daisy.

“Fitness has always been my saviour during challenging times – it rids me of stress and keeps my brain clear. I like structure, so I do a mix of weight training and cardio with my personal trainer. I enjoy sweating, but adding in lower-intensity forms of movement has really helped calm me down. I rest on the weekend.”

Read the full Alesha Dixon interview in the December issue of Women’s Health UK on sale from Tuesday or at https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/.

