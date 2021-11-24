Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ant McPartlin: That image will live with me for a long time

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 10:02 pm
The Castle Kitchen Nightmares task saw Richard Madeley hunt for 10 hidden stars in a kitchen ‘full of castle critters’ (ITV/PA)
The Castle Kitchen Nightmares task saw Richard Madeley hunt for 10 hidden stars in a kitchen ‘full of castle critters’ (ITV/PA)

Ant McPartlin joked “that image will live with me for a long time” after watching TV presenter Richard Madeley slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial on I’m A Celebrity.

The Castle Kitchen Nightmares task saw the Good Morning Britain presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a kitchen “full of castle critters” after a public vote.

Presenters McPartlin and Declan Donnelly laughed from the sidelines after encouraging the 65-year-old to go down the chute head first, with McPartlin adding: “That image will live with me for a long time.”

During the trial, rotten food was dumped on Madeley, who said: “That’s seven tons of fruit, I’ll never find a star in here. Oh, it’s freezing. Oh, this is really, really hard…there’s just no way of sorting the wheat from the [chaff].”

After searching in dark chambers for 10 minutes as fish guts and offal fell on him, the klaxon sounded with Madeley only managing to get four out of 10 stars, securing a meal of squirrel for the camp.

The episode saw the contestants, who had been split into two groups, reunite in the castle, with Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge shedding tears of happiness.

It was touch-and-go whether Dame Arlene Phillips or music producer and DJ Naughty Boy, who had both been staying in The Clink, would rejoin the main camp, after having been made to act as their servants, doing their washing up and chopping their wood.

In the Telegraph, Madeley said: “I thought there might be a bit of friction at the outset because we’ve been down there all the time and they’ve been up here at our expense.”

Dame Arlene added: “I was very nervous walking into the main camp and what was inside was a group of people so welcoming I felt quite emotional.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]