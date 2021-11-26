Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Barry Humphries mistakenly congratulates Dermot O’Leary on coming out

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 1:41 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 6:41 pm
Barry Humphries (Yui Mok/PA)
Barry Humphries (Yui Mok/PA)

Barry Humphries has congratulated Dermot O’Leary on his “bravery” in coming out, mistaking him for Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Presenter Alison Hammond could not hide her amusement on Friday when comedian Humphries mistook co-host O’Leary for Schofield, who came out as gay in February last year.

Dermot O’Leary with his wife Dee Koppang
Dermot O’Leary with his wife Dee Koppang (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Talking about his “very good memory”, Humphries, known better as Dame Edna Everage, told the former X Factor presenter: “Incidentally, I want to congratulate you seriously on your courage last year when he came out and told us about his sexuality, because I think a lot of people respected you for that.”

O’Leary, 48, said: “Thank you. I will pass that on to the gentleman who is here from Monday to Thursday. Thank you for your kind comments.”

Misunderstanding, 87-year-old Humphries added: “No, your bravery was amazing.”

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Later in the interview, when Humphries was speaking about his painting, he said to O’Leary: “You’ve discovered your path, you’ve told us all about it.

“I have never said this in public, but I have very low self-esteem and my artwork boosts it. Another thing that boosts it is massive applause or laughter.”

At the end of the interview, O’Leary added: “Thank you for liberating me again.”

Humphries will be touring his new show, Man Behind The Mask, without his famous alter egos Dame Edna and Sir Les Patterson, across England in April and May.

