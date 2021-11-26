Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Adrian Chiles revealed as final contestant on Strictly Christmas special

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 7:17 pm
Adrian Chiles (Nick Potts/PA)
Adrian Chiles (Nick Potts/PA)

Adrian Chiles has been announced as the sixth and final celebrity taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The British TV presenter was revealed on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two on Friday.

During this year’s festive special, Chiles will perform with newcomer to the professional dancers, Jowita Przystal.

Speaking on the show via videolink he expressed sympathy with the dancer for being “lumbered” with him as a partner, and concern for the amount of smiling needed while performing.

“I’m feeling like a dollop of custard and I dance like a dollop of custard as well,” he said.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Professional dancer Jowita Przystal (Tomasz Reindl/BBC/PA)

“It’s all happened very quickly, it’s all become very real suddenly.”

Asked about his partnership with Przystal, he said: “I don’t know what she’s done wrong behind the scenes to deserve being lumbered with me – I shall ask her.

“There is no hope whatsoever.”

He added: “My thing is I am actually quite a good dancer as long as nobody’s watching me.

“So in my own bathroom with nobody there I’m about eight out of 10, but in any other situation on any dancefloor I’m about one out of 10, I just become overwhelmed with shame and embarrassment.

“I look rather flushed because there’s been quite a lot of sun this week and I’ve been out there standing in it so I don’t have to get a spray tan

“Sequins I don’t know. My real concern is the smiling. I could just about do it (dancing) but I can’t smile while I do it.”

Chiles has presented a number of TV shows across the BBC and ITV ranging from football to business programming as well as documentaries and talk shows.

He is also a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The full celebrity line up has now been revealed.

Chiles joins singer Anne-Marie, newsreader Moira Stuart, comedian Mel Giedroyc,  First Dates host Fred Sirieix and Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges and the voting audience, in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2021.

