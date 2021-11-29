Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British television shows triumph at 60th Rose d’Or awards

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 8:31 pm
Strictly Come Dancing won the Studio Entertainment trophy (Keiron McCarron/BBC/PA)


British programming triumphed at the 60th Rose d’Or awards, beating off competition from streaming giant Netflix.

The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and Horrible Histories were among the eight productions that took home awards.

The annual ceremony recognises excellence in entertainment programming and was presented virtually by comedian and broadcaster Sue Perkins.

The 2021 awards introduced a News and Current Affairs category for the first time which was won by the ITV documentary Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story.

Free Guy premiere
Channel 4 topped the drama category with Help starring Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham (Aaron Chown/PA)

The news crew was the only one to gain access to the riots that occurred in Washington DC in January, footage of which shocked the world.

ITV also picked up the Reality and Factual Entertainment award, for the documentary series Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace.

Broadcasting rival Channel 4 topped the Drama Category with Help, starring Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham.

The hard-hitting drama highlighted the impact that Covid-19 pandemic had on care homes and beat both record-breaking international Netflix shows, Squid Game and Bridgerton.

The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing was awarded the Studio Entertainment trophy, with judges noting the incredible achievements of the team that managed to keep the show on air during the pandemic.

The corporation also won the Children and Youth category for Horrible Histories Black History Special, charting the contribution of Black people to British life throughout history.

The Shooting Star Ball – London
Vera star Brenda Blethyn was honoured with a lifetime achievement prize at the awards (Dominic Lipsinski/PA)

It also took home the award in the Documentary category for 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room.

Bo Burnham topped the Comedy category for his one-man show Inside, filmed during the pandemic, and French Netflix hit, Call My Agent, was presented with the Comedy Drama & Sitcom award.

Vera star Brenda Blethyn was honoured with a lifetime achievement prize and French actor Omar Sy was given the performance of the year award for the Netflix drama, Lupin.

Writer Nida Manzoor will be given the emerging talent award for the Channel 4 comedy We Are Lady Parts, about a Muslim female punk band.

Mark Rowland, Chair of the Rose d’Or Awards, said: “Huge congratulations to all the winners, our nominees and every producer, broadcaster and platform who entered shows.

“It’s been an incredibly strong year from the breadth of concepts and stories to the great on-screen performances and the production skill we’ve seen, across all genres.

“Given the many challenges the pandemic has thrown at TV production, this is an extraordinary achievement.”

