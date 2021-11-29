Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC unveils Christmas idents featuring Shaun The Sheep characters

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 9:01 pm
The Christmas night scene for BBC One by Aardman (Aardman/PA)
The Christmas night scene for BBC One by Aardman (Aardman/PA)

Acclaimed animation studio Aardman has created a series of idents for BBC One this Christmas featuring characters from Shaun The Sheep.

The animations will feature a cast of characters from the animated children’s series, including sheep dog Bitzer, The Farmer and the Flock.

The broadcaster will unveil the festive scenes, based around a Christmas tree at different times of the day – morning, evening and night – on Saturday December 4.

Produced in collaboration with BBC Creative, the idents have been made to coincide with the BBC One half-hour special, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas.

The special will see Shaun set out in search of his friend Timmy after he goes missing during a raid on the farmhouse to get bigger Christmas stockings.

Idents describe a moving logo shown to identify a TV channel between programmes.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “Nothing brings audiences together like Christmas on the BBC, and the star of this year’s BBC’s Christmas idents is also at the heart of our festive family offer, everyone’s favourite animated animal Shaun the Sheep.”

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, said: “Aardman and the BBC have a rich history of collaboration and this new series of idents is something we are very proud of.

“It is doubly satisfying as the scenes will air ahead of the release of the brand-new Shaun the Sheep special, going out on BBC One this Christmas.

“We hope together these new idents and the return of Shaun will bring extra cheer to families this Christmas.”

Bristol-based animation studio Aardman is known for its use of stop-motion clay animation techniques, with Wallace and Gromit and Morph among its best-loved shows.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]