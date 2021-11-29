BBC unveils Christmas idents featuring Shaun The Sheep characters

Acclaimed animation studio Aardman has created a series of idents for BBC One this Christmas featuring characters from Shaun The Sheep.

The animations will feature a cast of characters from the animated children’s series, including sheep dog Bitzer, The Farmer and the Flock.

The broadcaster will unveil the festive scenes, based around a Christmas tree at different times of the day – morning, evening and night – on Saturday December 4.

Produced in collaboration with BBC Creative, the idents have been made to coincide with the BBC One half-hour special, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas.

The special will see Shaun set out in search of his friend Timmy after he goes missing during a raid on the farmhouse to get bigger Christmas stockings.

Idents describe a moving logo shown to identify a TV channel between programmes.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “Nothing brings audiences together like Christmas on the BBC, and the star of this year’s BBC’s Christmas idents is also at the heart of our festive family offer, everyone’s favourite animated animal Shaun the Sheep.”

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, said: “Aardman and the BBC have a rich history of collaboration and this new series of idents is something we are very proud of.

“It is doubly satisfying as the scenes will air ahead of the release of the brand-new Shaun the Sheep special, going out on BBC One this Christmas.

“We hope together these new idents and the return of Shaun will bring extra cheer to families this Christmas.”

Bristol-based animation studio Aardman is known for its use of stop-motion clay animation techniques, with Wallace and Gromit and Morph among its best-loved shows.