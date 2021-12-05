Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt share baby news

Former Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have revealed their family is expanding.

The couple, who met on the ITV dating series in 2017, announced they are expecting their second baby together.

They have a daughter, Nell, who was born in October 2020 and shared a cute video on Instagram to announce their latest happy news.

Love Island stars Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow arrive to (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Alongside the video, posted on both of their Instagram accounts, Jewitt wrote: “We had an early gift this year and we couldn’t be more grateful… 3 soon to be 4, June 2022.”

They got married in September this year, in a ceremony attended by their fellow Love Island contestant and DJ Marcel Somerville.

Singer and Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden was also among the wedding guests.

Jewitt proposed in February by dressing up daughter Nell in a babygro featuring the words “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”.

Reality TV star Dan Osborne was among the people congratulating them on their happy news, commenting on Instagram: “Amazing! Congratulations to you both.”