Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Suchet to miss Windsor Castle investiture after positive Covid test

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 10:35 pm
Sir David Suchet (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Sir David Suchet (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Sir David Suchet will miss his investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday after receiving a positive coronavirus test result.

The 75-year-old actor, best known for playing Hercule Poirot in the long-running Agatha Christie detective series, was due to be knighted for services to drama and charity.

He said he had tested positive after taking a lateral flow test on Tuesday evening and planned to get a PCR test in the morning to confirm the result.

“I have sad news,” he wrote on Twitter before adding a crying face emoji.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth sent his sympathies to the actor, writing: “Oh no! But there will be another day…”

Earlier in the day, Sir David had expressed his excitement after collecting a suit for the event.

He wrote: “Well! I have just picked up my morning suit for my Knighthood investiture at Windsor Castle tomorrow!!! I still think I am dreaming!!”

Sir David’s knighthood was announced in October 2020 as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, and came after a career spanning 50 years.

Coronavirus – Tue May 12, 2020
David Suchet during filming for Poirot (Bluebell Railway Museum Archive/PA)

Born in London in 1946, he joined the National Youth Theatre at the age of 16 and later trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Lamda).

He portrayed Sigmund Freud in the BBC mini-series Freud in 1984 before he first appeared as moustachioed detective Poirot in Agatha Christie’s Poirot on ITV in 1989 and received international acclaim, reprising the role more than 70 episodes until 2013.

His interpretation of the Belgian super-sleuth is considered by many to be the definitive one and in his book, Poirot And Me, he mentions that Sir Peter Ustinov (who also famously played Poirot) once told him that he would be good at taking on the role.

He was made a CBE in 2011 for services to drama.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal