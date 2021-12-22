Jay Blades reveals reaction of family and friends to festive Strictly stint

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jay Blades has said his friends and family “laughed” when they discovered he was taking part in the Strictly Christmas Special.

The TV star, who hosts popular BBC One series The Repair Shop, will dance in the festive special with Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk.

Asked about the reaction of his friends and family, Blades said: “Cor blimey, they couldn’t believe it, they laughed. I can do the Dad Dance, but I can’t dance formally!”

He added that he enjoyed the training and the challenges that came with learning new dance routines.

Mushtuk officially became a Strictly pro in 2018 and has served as an assistant choreographer on the show since 2016.

She said: “He (Jay) is a great student, I absolutely adore him, he is such a gentleman.

“There is a part of the choreography where he needs to push off of me, and he has such a hard time doing it as he says I am a lady! But it has been wonderful.”

The pair even thought of Christmas presents they could give each other.

“I would buy you a first-class ticket to go and see your parents in Russia, for you to sit down and hug them,” said Blades.

Mushtuk said: “I would love to give you and your girlfriend a dance lesson together.”

Blades said one of his New Year resolutions is “definitely to do more formal dancing”.

“Me and my fiancee want to go to ballroom lessons, I want to learn the waltz and Argentine tango,” he added.

Blades and Mustuk will be dancing the jive to the Only Fools And Horses theme song, Hooky Street.

Other celebrities taking part include First Dates host Fred Sirieix, comedian Mel Giedroyc, pop star Anne-Marie, newsreader Moira Stuart and TV presenter Adrian Chiles.

– The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 5.10pm.