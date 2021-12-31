Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer reveals she was taken to hospital mid-panto show

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dani Harmer has said she was taken to hospital mid-pantomime performance but the pregnant actress confirmed she and her baby are “absolutely fine”.

The Tracy Beaker star, 32, was playing the Fairy Godmother in the Theatre Royal Bath’s rendition of Cinderella when she was taken to hospital on Wednesday.

She posted to social media on Friday to explain that the issue had turned out to be Braxton Hicks contractions and she plans to return to the show on January 2 after resting for a few days.

Harmer wrote in a statement posted to Twitter: “To everyone who has reached out in the last couple of days thank you so much!

“Me and baby are absolutely fine! But on Wednesday I had to go to hospital midshow!

“Turns out it was Braxton hicks (horrible bloody things by the way) and was told by the doctors to rest up! My plan is very much to return to Panto on the 2nd!

“Just want to say a huge thank you to the amazing cast and crew who have all been checking up on me and making me feel very loved indeed!

“Also the biggest thank you to the amazing @harrietdeany who stepped in mid show with no rehearsal and has been looking after my magic wand for me!

“Hope you’re all enjoying the wonderful show and (I) can’t wait to be back covered in glitter after some more rest.”

The actress announced in August that she was pregnant with her second child, with the baby due in February 2022.

She revealed the news with a photo on Instagram of herself with her partner, Simon Brough, and their daughter, Avarie-Belle, holding a sonogram print.

Harmer, 32, wrote on Instagram: “Han solo had Chewie. Frodo had Sam. Shrek had Donkey.

“Now be prepared for the adventures of Avarie-Belle and as of yet unnamed bump, coming February 2022 xx”

She later announced that she was expecting a boy by posting a video of her daughter Avarie-Belle holding up a babygrow which said “brand new little brother”.

Harmer first appeared as popular Jacqueline Wilson character Tracy Beaker on TV screens in 2002.

Earlier this year, she reprised the role in two new BBC TV series, My Mum Tracy Beaker and The Beaker Girls, which depicted the character in her 30s alongside her 10-year-old daughter, Jess, played by Emma Maggie Davies.

The actress also appeared in the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, paired with professional dancer Vincent Simone.