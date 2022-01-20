Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regan Gascoigne: I might take my father Paul skating after Dancing On Ice stint

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 8:01 pm
Dancing On Ice contestants Karina Manta and Regan Gascoigne (Matt Frost/ITV)
Regan Gascoigne has revealed he would love to see his football star father Paul ice skating again and said he might take him for some lessons after he competes on Dancing On Ice.

Gascoigne, who is a singer and dancer, is partnered with professional skater Karina Manta for the ITV ice skating competition.

He is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the show despite only being due to make his debut on the ice rink this Sunday.

Rangers v Hamilton Academical – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Regan is the son of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Gascoigne noted that his father Paul, a former England footballer, was meant to take part in an ice skating special of Strictly Come Dancing many years ago but had to be replaced by fellow footballer David Seaman after an injury.

Speaking ahead of his own skating debut on Sunday, Gascoigne said: “I think he’s been on the ice a few times. He did that show a long time ago and I don’t think he was very good at it.

“But I would love to see him back on the ice. Maybe after this I’ll have to take him for a couple of lessons.”

He is due to make his debut on the rink this Sunday in the second batch of celebrity contestants alongside Connor Ball, Ben Foden, Liberty Poole and Stef Reid.

However, the dancer is already the bookies’ favourite to win, with Coral bookmakers giving him odds of 11-4.

Gascoigne revealed that he has family friends who are already following his odds but said he was just concentrating on his performance this weekend.

He said he plans to “get out there, enjoy this weekend and give it my best and see what happens”.

Six of the competition’s 12 couples took to the ice over the weekend, with Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt topping the leaderboard.

Gascoigne said he feels that “everyone is competition” but admitted that he got nervous after watching Cole’s routine.

“Brendan Cole has got an amazing dance background and his performance on Sunday was amazing,” he added.

“So especially after watching him I was like, ‘Wow, now the nerves are kicking in’.

“But I think everyone’s just as good competition as the next person.”

He admitted that his own background in performing and being on stage will help him within the competition but feels learning to dance on ice was a “totally different ballgame” as he had never skated before.

