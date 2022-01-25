Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Raymond Blanc defends Delia Smith’s use of frozen peas in cooking

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 12:23 am
Raymond Blanc defends Delia Smith’s use of frozen food in cooking (Jonathan Brady/ PA)
Raymond Blanc has defended Delia Smith’s use of frozen foods in cooking, saying she was “absolutely right” to do so.

The Michelin starred chef said Delia was the first TV chef to “really simplify food” in the new series of his ITV show Simply Raymond Blanc.

In the program, which accompanies his book of the same name, Blanc pays tribute to two of his female culinary heroes – his late mother and Delia.

Speaking to the Radio Times he said: “Delia Smith was the first TV chef to really simplify food.

The Oldie of the Year Awards
Blanc said Delia was the first TV chef to “really simplify food” in the new series of his ITV show Simply Raymond Blanc (Chris Jackson/ PA)

“She was heavily criticised for using tinned and frozen food in her recipes, but she was absolutely right.

“Take the frozen pea. First, it’s delicious – all the nutrients are trapped in.

“Not quite as good as fresh, but nobody wants to pick and pod peas. If it takes two hours, you’re not going to want to eat it.”

In the show’s latest series Blanc reminds people that cooking is supposed to be enjoyed and should not get in the way of time spent with friends and family.

“The kitchen table is the heart of the French house,” he says.

“Since neolithic times, people have gathered round fire for warmth and comfort – cooking and conviviality is an extension of that. It’s symbolic and primal.”

Series two of Simply Raymond Blanc begins on ITV on Saturday at 11.40am.

