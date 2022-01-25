Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holly Willoughby: I’m not afraid of the reaction to my lifestyle brand anymore

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 2:01 pm
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said she is not afraid of the reaction to her new wellness and lifestyle brand anymore, after saying it was initially described as "wacky" (Ian West/PA)
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said she is not afraid of the reaction to her new wellness and lifestyle brand anymore, after saying it was initially described as “wacky” (Ian West/PA)

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said she is not afraid of the reaction to her new wellness and lifestyle brand anymore, after saying it was initially described as “wacky”.

The 40-year-old launched Wylde Moon, a lifestyle website which explores topics from “beauty and fashion to energy and healing”, in September.

She said she was inspired to launch the platform while co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Australia in 2018 – and exploring the world of alternative therapies, including meditation and sound baths.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Willoughby said: “I’m not afraid of the reaction to it anymore.

“If it doesn’t fit with what your thoughts and expectations of me are, well then there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I can’t change that. I don’t want to change that. And I’m not going to change that. This is me.”

The Wylde Moon platform is split into seven categories: women, moonboard, podcast, energy, beauty, style, and family.

Willoughby feels that people struggle with some of the ideas of her lifestyle brand, adding: “The moment that I launched Wylde Moon, the word ‘wacky’ got used a lot.

“I expected that. And that’s fine. I can’t change that. I’m not here to force any of this on anybody.

“It’s not, ‘Come and meditate with me,’ or, ‘Look at the moon and play a sound-bowl’.

“It’s, ‘Please go and do that thing that makes your heart sing. Go and do you.’”

Willoughby said the platform’s name comes from an old word for wild, which usually means ‘untamed’ and was used in reference to women.

She said she wanted to be an “untamed woman” because she feels that, if anyone tries to tame her, then she is fitting into “the parameters that somebody else has created”.

The mother-of-three also published a book in 2021 called Reflections, which explores issues including body image, burnout, and control.

She said her younger self would be surprised at her adult self speaking out, saying she “wasn’t confident enough” as a child.

“I was always the person that was happy to be shaped and moulded by other people around me”, she added.

“It took a really long time to build up my confidence and resilience and get to the point where the stuff in this book had to come out and I wasn’t afraid of what people might think of it.”

