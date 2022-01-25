Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rylan Clark: I never thought that I’d mentally get so bad

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 4:45 pm
Rylan Clark (Lia Toby/PA)
Rylan Clark (Lia Toby/PA)

Rylan Clark has admitted he was “really in a bad way” during his four-month break from social media and said he never thought something like that could happen to him.

The TV presenter, 33, said in a statement in July that he and his former husband Dan Neal were both “prioritising” their mental health following their separation after six years of marriage.

Clark-Neal, who has hosted programmes including Strictly Come Dancing’s spinoff show It Takes Two since finding fame on The X Factor in 2012, said he wished he had had the ability to go to work to “try and distract” himself from what was going on in his life.

Speaking to Davina McCall on his own podcast Ry-Union, he said: “I was ill. I was really in a bad way for that four months.

“It’s really strange, because lately, I’ve been thinking about it. It was summer as well. Last summer was really hot and people were enjoying themselves and I had no phone.”

The TV presenter explained that during this time he did not look at the news and he handed his social media accounts over to his management team.

He added: “I saw nothing. In one respect, that was the best thing for me. In the same respect, I look back now and I do regret how I got, but I couldn’t help how I got.

“I wished I’d just gone to work. I wish I had the ability to go to work and try and distract myself from what was going on in my life, but I actually couldn’t.

“For every hour that passed, it got worse and worse and worse.

“It took a lot for me to go back to social media but I knew I had to do it, for want of a better term, to feel normal again because it was part of my job and it was part of my life.”

Clark returned to Twitter in September after a break of more than five months, tweeting: “So…. What did I miss?”

The TV star previously revealed his weight plummeted to under 10 stone due to the stress of his marriage breakdown and he had turned to exercise to help “save” him.

He added: “I never thought that something like that would ever happen to me, like that I’d mentally get so bad.

“But now it has, it doesn’t scare me that it can happen again.

National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Rylan Clark (Matt Crossick/PA)

“It just makes me realise that you’re not invincible and, whatever life throws at you now, as hard as things might be, I’ve been there…

“Once you’ve been there, you know you’ve got it in you to never let yourself go that far again because, ultimately, it is you. It is you that lets you go there…

“And as much as I’ll have my days where I feel s**t, I then have to realise actually that, where I was was the worst place I could’ve been.

“And where I am now, even if I don’t feel amazing, it’s not there.”

