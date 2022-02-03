Christopher Eccleston has ‘big boots to fill’ starring in Oliver Twist prequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christopher Eccleston has ‘big boots to fill’ starring in Oliver Twist prequel

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 10:51 pm
Christopher Eccleston (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Christopher Eccleston (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Christopher Eccleston has said he has “big boots to fill” playing Fagin in a prequel to Charles Dickens’ novel.

The former Doctor Who star and two-time Bafta award nominee, 57, plays the criminal organiser in the upcoming CBBC series Dodger – an adaptation of Oliver Twist.

Appearing on The One Show, co-host Ronan Keating asked the actor whether he “felt the pressure” stepping into Ron Moody’s shoes after the 1968 film version won six Academy Awards – including best picture.

Eccleston said: “They are big boots to fill. I have to say I was four when I saw Ron Moody and I fell in love with his performance, I actually fell in love with the gang rather than Oliver Twist.

“I wanted to know what happened to them, so it’s big boots to fill but we’re hoping that our younger audience will fall in love with these characters, we want this to be watched as a family.”

Actor Billy Jenkins, 14, who plays a young Prince Charles in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, told the BBC programme that his new role in Dodger could not be more different.

He said: “There’s a huge difference – the costume, I was muddy, dirty and I had rotten teeth and then when I was Prince Charles I was all done up and in a nice bed.

The Crown Season 2 Premiere – London
Billy Jenkins, who played Prince Charles, attending the season two premiere of The Crown (Ian West/PA)

“One posh accent and one cockney accent.

“They had to dye my hair because I was quite light so they had to darken it so I looked proper dingy, put mud on my face, and at the end it was in a little nail varnish bottle, they used to paint it on your teeth.

“You had to open your mouth and let it dry, otherwise it would go all on your lips, but I used to talk a little bit so make-up used to get annoyed every now and then.”

Jenkins explained to co-host Alex Jones that he first got into acting after he mistakenly dressed up as Michael Jackson on a school day.

He added: “I came in and no-one was in fancy dress, all my friends were laughing.

“I did the moonwalking and a bit of dancing, and a massive coincidence, there was a casting agent there and they were looking for some boys and they saw me do that so they picked me.”

Dodger airs on CBBC and BBC iPlayer from February 6.

