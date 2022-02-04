Line-up revealed for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Line-up revealed for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 12:03 am
Nineteen celebrities will be hoping to impress the judges with their baking skills (Channel 4/Love Productions)
Sir Mo Farah, singer Ellie Goulding and Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse are among the celebrities who have signed up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, with the show’s presenter Matt Lucas also showing off his baking skills.

This year’s crop of 19 celebrities also includes comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne, TV presenter Emma Willis, singer-songwriter Example and choirmaster Gareth Malone.

Also hoping to impress with their baking skills in the Channel 4 programme are radio DJ Annie Mac, actor and author Ben Miller, The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison, and TV and radio presenter Clara Amfo.

The Graham Norton Show
Matt Lucas will be showing off his baking skills (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly, TV presenter Laura Whitmore, comedian Ed Gamble, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan, TV star Ruby Wax, TV presenter Sophie Morgan, Friday Night Dinner’s Tracy-Ann Oberman and musician Yung Filly complete the line-up.

In each episode celebrities will battle it out over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper challenge – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker and impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

The upcoming series will see the show’s Lucas switching from presenter to baker in an episode when he fills in for a missing baker.

He said: “I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable.

“I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse will appear on the show (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

The programme, which also sees Noel Fielding hosting, is slated to air later this spring.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and comedian Reece Shearsmith were among the stars who were crowned Star Baker last year in the charity series.

Stand Up To Cancer, launched in 2012, is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

