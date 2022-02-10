Dame Jenni Murray voices support for referendum on legalising assisted dying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Jenni Murray voices support for referendum on legalising assisted dying

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 9:49 am
Dame Jenni Murray has voiced her support for a referendum on legalising assisted dying (BBC/PA)
Dame Jenni Murray has voiced her support for a referendum on legalising assisted dying.

The former Woman’s Hour presenter recalled seeing her parents die some 16 years ago and said she wished they had been able to end their lives earlier.

The 71-year-old is fronting an ITV documentary on the subject, prompted by Baroness Meacher’s Private Member’s Bill going through Parliament.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, she said: “My mother had Parkinson’s disease and had a year in a care home because my father just couldn’t help her physically anymore.

“I would go over every weekend to go and see her, and every time she would beg me to – she always called me Jen, not Jenny – ‘Jen, would you please help me die’. And there was nothing I could do about it.

“So, for a whole year she was there, she wasn’t able to do anything for herself. She was in a lot of pain and eventually she died alone, early one morning just before Christmas.

“Neither I nor my father could be with her. And she was almost a skeleton because the last thing that happened was she couldn’t swallow any more.”

Dame Jenni said her father had later attempted to end his own life by stopping eating and drinking, but she was able to convince him to go to hospital, where he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“I was incredibly lucky to get him into the local hospice where he had the very best palliative care,” she said.

“And then, two weeks later, he died in my arms and that, in a way, was the death he would have chosen – to be with me.

“But he had definitely wanted to die and he knew he was terminally ill and he had been in a lot of pain.”

Dame Jenni spoke to campaigner Win Crew, whose husband died at a clinic in Switzerland nearly 20 years ago, for the documentary.

She said: “I know we are all a bit scared of referendums these days, nobody likes the word anymore.

“Win Crew said ‘So many people are in favour of this and my husband wanted this – and I think we should have a referendum. We should put it to the people to decide’.

“And I sort of kind of agree with her.”

