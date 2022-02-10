Kym Marsh joins new series of Waterloo Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kym Marsh joins new series of Waterloo Road

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 11:27 am
Kym Marsh (David Parry/PA)
Kym Marsh (David Parry/PA)

Soap star Kym Marsh is joining the cast of school drama Waterloo Road, the BBC has announced.

The former Coronation Street actress will play Nicky Walters, a mother to two pupils and school canteen worker.

The news comes as filming for the new series begins on set in Greater Manchester.

EastEnders actress Jo Coffey also joins the school as Wendy Whitwell, PA to headteacher Kim Campbell, while Vincent Jerome will play joint deputy head Lindon King, with James Baxter as fellow deputy head Joe Casey.

It was previously announced that Angela Griffin will return to reprise her role as head Ms Campbell, while Adam Thomas will be back as Donte Charles and Katie Griffiths is returning as Chlo Charles.

Coronation Street’s Sonia Ibrahim will also join the cast as Jamilah Omar, the school’s social worker, while Shauna Shim will play music teacher Valerie Chambers, and Neil Fitzmaurice has been cast as Neil Guthrie, the school’s history teacher.

Last Tango In Halifax actress Rachel Leskovac will play head of English Coral Walker, while Katherine Pearce will take on the role of an early career teacher.

The young actors who will play the pupils in the school are yet to be announced.

Marsh said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road. It’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going!”

Executive producer Cameron Roach said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce our new cast, and we believe that, alongside the return of Kim Campbell, we’re creating some new iconic characters for the next generation of Waterloo Road.

“We look forward to the audience joining them in the staff room.”

– The new series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

