Entertainment TV & Film

BBC Three announces MasterChef spin-off series

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 12:03 am
Young MasterChef (BBC/PA)
Young MasterChef (BBC/PA)

The BBC has announced plans to launch a MasterChef spin-off featuring young talent.

The 10-part series will feature up-and-coming cooks between the ages of 18 and 25 competing for a top prize.

It will broadcast on BBC Three, which earlier this month relaunched as a linear channel nearly six years after going online-only.

The channel hopes the programme will reflect “reflect Britain’s food revolution” where a new generation are “rewriting the rules”.

Entrants do not require professional experience but will need “raw talent, enthusiasm and dedication” to succeed, the broadcaster said.

They will face a panel of expert judges and currently unannounced special guests, with applications now open online.

The BBC’s controller of entertainment, Kate Phillips, said: “We’re delighted that Young MasterChef will be coming to BBC Three.

“We know how much BBC viewers love MasterChef and the BBC Three series will be a great opportunity to tap into the huge wealth of young budding chefs out there, from all over the UK.”

BBC changes
(BBC/PA)

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said: “With its focus on the culinary talent of tomorrow, Young MasterChef has all the ingredients to be a big success for us and we can’t wait to watch the next generation of food lovers from across the UK cook up a storm on BBC Three.”

Production company Shine TV’s executive editor for MasterChef, David Ambler, said: “We’re super excited to be coming to BBC Three with a fresh new Young MasterChef competition.

“It’s a great opportunity for any young person passionate about food and we can’t wait to open the kitchen doors to discover some incredible cooks from all backgrounds.”

The original MasterChef show is now entering its 18th series and already features sister shows Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

