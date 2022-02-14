Charlotte Church felt like an ‘American president’ during the Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Charlotte Church felt like an ‘American president’ during the Masked Singer

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 11:55 am
Charlotte Church was unveiled as Mushroom during Saturday Night’s final (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Charlotte Church has revealed the extent of the secrecy on The Masked Singer, confirming contestants on the show know “nothing about each other”, and must keep their involvement a complete secret from family and friends.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Church, 35, described her experience on the show as “a great time from start to finish”, but explained that at some points she felt like an “American president and there’s some secret service all around you,” due to the levels of secrecy required on the show.

“When we do the group numbers together and you see everybody in their costumes, you’re all looking at each other and trying to read body language. You’re just trying to have a little guess because you’re totally in the guessing game yourself at that point,” she added.

Charlotte Church as Mushroom
Church was disguised as Mushroom during the competition and narrowly lost out on the win to Panda (Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot/PA)

Since Saturday night’s final, reports have emerged that some fans were upset with the outcome after Church missed out on the win to Panda, who was eventually unmasked as Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia.

When asked whether she thought she was robbed of the win, Church replied: “I think that Panda is a very deserving winner, the whole show is about entertainment and also it’s about the guessing game and Natalie, she didn’t get guessed!

“I had a lovely relationship with Panda on stage, we did lots of coaching. So no, I think she’s a very deserving winner.”

In response to the suggestion that the judges know who is behind the masks, Church said: “I didn’t get that vibe. I honestly think that they’re in the dark as much as everyone else. So, I don’t think that’s true.”

The award-winning singer also explained the inspiration behind her Mushroom disguise, revealing that the costume was chosen as a nod to her love of nature.

“I’m really, really passionate about nature, and conservation and sustainability,” she said.

Adding: “They’re some of the biggest organisms on Earth. And what they do for the soil is amazing. So I’m really passionate about mushrooms.”

Hot on the heels of the series three finale comes the news that the Masked Singer has been renewed for two more series at ITV.

