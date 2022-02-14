‘Did you miss me?’: Lady Whistledown returns in new Bridgerton teaser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Did you miss me?’: Lady Whistledown returns in new Bridgerton teaser

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 6:05 pm
Netflix have released a trailer for season two of hit show Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)
Netflix have released a trailer for season two of hit show Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Lady Whistledown asks “Did you miss me”, in a trailer for the much-anticipated second season of Bridgerton, which was a hit after it was released during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.

The Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England.

The new teaser gives a glimpse of the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which is expected to be the main storyline of the season.

Ashley has previously starred in Netflix’s Sex Education.

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is also expected to feature after she was revealed to be Lady Whistledown, the show’s anonymous gossip writer, at the end of the first season.

The now familiar voice of Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) opens the trailer with: “Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?”

Bridgerton became the most watched show on Netflix at the time, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

Season two of the hit Netflix show will be released on March 25
Season two of the hit Netflix show will be released on March 25 (Netflix/PA)

Season one’s lead, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) will be back for the new season, but her husband Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page) will not be returning.

The teaser shows glamorous balls and a trip to Royal Ascot, promising more yet more scandal and romance.

The new season, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will be released on the streaming site on March 25.

