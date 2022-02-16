Calum Best returning to TV with football series for BBC Three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calum Best returning to TV with football series for BBC Three

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 12:33 pm
Calum Best is returning to TV screens later this year as cameras follow his debut season as chairman of Dorking Wanderers FC Ladies (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Calum Best is returning to TV screens later this year as cameras follow his debut season as chairman of Dorking Wanderers FC Ladies (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Reality TV personality Calum Best will return to screens in women’s football documentary series Squad Goals.

Best, 41, who found fame on the original series of Love Island in 2005 before appearing on a number of other reality shows, is embarking on his maiden season as chairman of Dorking Wanderers FC Ladies.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Best said: “I see this series as an opportunity to show what grassroots women’s football is all about – the challenges, the hard work and the highs and lows of a team and a club looking to create something special.”

Dorking Wanderers FC Ladies
The new series will follow Calum Best and Dorking Wanderers FC Ladies as they prepare for growth at the club and anticipate the building of their new stadium (BBC Three/PA)

The team’s journey will be filmed for season three of the football documentary series, Squad Goals 3: Dorking Til I Die, which will air later this year.

Although he is embarking on his first season as chairman, Best is already familiar with the world of football thanks to his father, Northern Irish footballer George Best.

As a result of his father’s legacy, attention will be heavily focused on Best as he fights for the team’s reputation and attempts to continue his family’s history of football success.

The Dorking ladies team is only in its second season, but the club is anticipating considerable growth, with a new stadium in the pipeline.

George Best
Calum is following in the footsteps of his father, the late legendary footballer George Best (BBC Three/PA)

As well as Dorking’s performance on the pitch, the series will follow the players’ personal challenges and sacrifices as they look to battle their way up the football league.

Michael Jochnowitz, commissioning editor, BBC popular factual and factual entertainment, said: “In the year of the Euros, the women’s game has never been bigger, and Squad Goals is fast establishing itself as a really important brand for us. And so a football series with the mythical Best name attached? It was a no-brainer.”

The series will launch in the UK on BBC Three later this year as the channel returns to linear scheduling nearly six years after going online-only.

