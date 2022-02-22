Steve Irwin’s children pay tribute to ‘the greatest dad’ on his would-be 60th

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Irwin’s children pay tribute to ‘the greatest dad’ on his would-be 60th

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 5:12 am
Steve Irwin’s children pay tribute to ‘the greatest dad’ on his would-be 60th (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
Steve Irwin’s children have paid tribute to “the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior” on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Robert and Bindi Irwin said they would remember The Crocodile Hunter in their own personal ways to mark the occasion, sharing old photos online.

Both have followed in their father’s footsteps by becoming environmentalists and television personalities.

Irwin, known for his fearless confrontation of dangerous beasts around the world, died in September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.

Robert said that every minute spent with his father had been “a blessing”.

“Happy birthday Dad. Love & miss you every day,”  he wrote.

“My earliest memories are my fondest thanks to you. Hanging on to the handlebars of the motorbike, on your morning lap of the zoo.

“Every minute with you was a blessing. I’m gonna ride that lap on your old motorbike this afternoon.”