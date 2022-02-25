Famous faces reflect on working with Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Famous faces reflect on working with Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 8:28 pm
Famous faces reflect on working with Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory (Ian West/PA)

Welsh actor Taron Egerton and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey have reminisced about sharing the stage with the late Helen McCrory.

McCrory, who played Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in hit BBC One show Peaky Blinders, died from cancer aged 52 last April.

The final series of the show, which follows a crime gang in post-war Birmingham, launches on Sunday.

Co-host of The One Show Alex Jones said that reviews have called it a “heartbreaking tribute” to McCrory.

Appearing on the show, Rocketman star Egerton, 32, said: “I did my first job with Helen at the National Theatre when I was 22.

“She was fiercely talented, awe-inspiringly talented, but kind, fun, funny, warm and incredibly generous.

“I remember sharing scenes with her and just feeling like I was getting better through working with her.

“She was a really generous actor and a lovely person and a real loss to our industry.”

The actress, wife of Homeland star Damian Lewis, had starred in every series of the show since it began in 2013, and was also known for appearing in the Harry Potter films and the 2012 James Bond movie Skyfall.

Bailey, 33, who plays Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, added: “I worked with Helen when I was really young, I was seven, and I remember then what we all remember now which is her voice in the theatre.

Bridgerton
Phoebe Dyvenor and Jonathan Bailey in the second season of Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

“If anyone was lucky enough to see her on stage, she was like an animal.

“She always had a naughty twinkle in her eye, and I know a lot of people who were very close to her and I think it is a real loss, what an amazing woman.”

It was announced last year that the sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders, which airs on BBC One on Sunday, would be its last following McCrory’s unexpected death.

Peaky Blinders is also being adapted into a film – with production starting once the final series has aired – as well as a dance show, it was previously announced.

