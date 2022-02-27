Sally Dynevor joined by fellow Corrie star during Dancing On Ice routine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sally Dynevor joined by fellow Corrie star during Dancing On Ice routine

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 8:03 pm
Dancing On Ice contestants Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers (Matt Frost/ITV)
Dancing On Ice contestants Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers (Matt Frost/ITV)

Sally Dynevor brought a piece of the cobbles to Dancing On Ice by featuring fellow Coronation Street star Antony Cotton in her routine.

The actress, 58, scored 25.5 for her routine with Matt Evers to You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester, which opened in a recreation of Audrey’s salon from the beloved soap opera.

After her routine, Dynevor said: “It was wonderful to have Antony, and this week we said we were just going to have a lot of fun and try and make people smile, and I hope that’s what came across.”

Last week Dynevor landed in the skate-off but was saved by the judges as Happy Mondays star Bez was sent home.

Judge Jayne Torvill described this week’s effort as a “great performance” but noted that due to the inclusion of a chair as the addition for prop week, it meant there was “very little skating” in the routine.

Ashley Banjo said: “What I love about it is you come back from the skate-off and you’ve gone ‘You know what, I’m going to have fun and enjoy this’.

“You look great. You had a great time. We enjoyed it, and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about really.”

Dancing On Ice 2022
The Vamps star Connor Ball (Matt Frost/ITV)

Later on in the ITV show, Brendan Cole achieved a perfect 40 for his routine, which saw him perform as “rain” poured down on him on the ice rink.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional got the top mark after dancing to Falling by Harry Styles with his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who returned to the show after being forced to self-isolate last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair incorporated an umbrella into the routine for the show’s prop week, which also featured ambitious dance moves including a “death spiral” and a trio of rotating lifts.

Judge Oti Mabuse said she was so emotional after the performance, adding: “For weeks I’ve been saying I want more and I know you. That was the performance I was talking about.

“I’m very dramatic so I love the drama but there was storytelling. It was technical and the two of you just made it look effortless.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal