Another celebrity gets the boot on Dancing On Ice following skate-off

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has become the latest celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after losing in the skate-off to Kye Whyte.

It was a unanimous decision by all four judges to give the boot to the actress and her professional partner Matt Evers following her routine to You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester, which was scored a 25.5.

Her first performance featured a surprise cameo by her fellow Corrie actor Antony Cotton and opened in a recreation of Audrey’s salon from the beloved soap opera.

However, the 58-year-old found herself in the sudden death round after the judges said her inclusion of a chair into the dance as part of the show’s prop week meant that there was “very little skating” in the routine.

Corrie star Sally Dynevor said she had the ‘time of her life’ on the show (Ian West/PA)

Following her elimination, Dynevor said: “I have had the time of my life, I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved doing the show, it’s been brilliant.”

She also thanked all those who have supported her during the show, including Evers, noting that she could not have got through the show without him.

The actress added: “You’ve been such a strength to me and I’ve loved every second with you and I’m going to miss you so much. We’ll stay friends.”

Judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean all chose to save BMX Olympic medal winner Whyte.

The boys are ready… Are you? 💪 ⛸️ 🔥 #DancingOnIce LIVE at 6.30pm! pic.twitter.com/rqpacFL4q7 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 27, 2022

In the live show, he picked up a score of 34.5 for his schoolboy-themed routine to Mess Around by Ray Charles with his partner Tippy Packard which featured them dancing on desks.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole achieved the highest score of the night after receiving a perfect 40 for his performance which saw him dance as ‘rain’ poured down on him on the ice rink.

He got the top mark for his routine to Falling by Harry Styles which incorporated an umbrella and also featured ambitious dance moves including a ‘death spiral’ and a trio of rotating lifts.

Judge and fellow former Strictly Come Dancing professional Mabuse said she was so emotional after the performance, adding: “For weeks I’ve been saying I want more and I know you. That was the performance I was talking about.”

Brendan Cole scored a perfect 40 this week (Ian West/PA)

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt also scored her first 10 and an overall 38.5 for her routine to Adele’s award-winning track Easy On Me alongside her professional partner Mark Hanretty.

Dean, who gave her the coveted mark, said he was lost for words as he found the dance “so beautiful” and thought she made her prop of a piece of silk seem like “part of her”.

The Vamps star Connor Ball had a tumble and suffered an injury which caused him to bleed after a blade ran into his leg during his performance.

Co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield informer viewers that the singer was taken to see a medic after the routine.

Despite the fall, he scored 34 for his routine to Paradise by George Ezra which saw him dress as a pirate and incorporate in a mop.

Banjo said: “I really do hope you’re all right, because if anyone wonders if Dancing On Ice is dangerous – there you go.”

Dancer Regan Gascoigne came out swinging a baseball bat and dressed as a baseball player for his routine to Can’t Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton, which scored 36 points.

Banjo added that he thought Gascoigne was “one of the best technical skaters” the show had ever had but wanted him to bring more character to the role.

What a headbanger of a show… #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gEzzIqhgze — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 27, 2022

Paralympian Stef Reid took on the notoriously difficult headbanger dance move during her routine to Material Girl by Madonna which scored 36.

She also incorporated a clothes rail as her prop of choice which Torvill thought was “amazing” as she said the pair had done moves with it which she had never seen before.

The show also featured a special performance from Mabuse which saw her dance a routine adapted from her stage show I Am Here.

Mabuse was stationed on a platform while the professional skaters performed a routine choreographed by Torvill and Dean around her.

Dancing On Ice returns next Sunday to ITV.