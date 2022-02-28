SAG winners and presenters use platforms to show solidarity with Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SAG winners and presenters use platforms to show solidarity with Ukraine

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 5:08 am
SAG winners and presenters use platforms to express solidarity with Ukraine (Jordan Strauss/AP)
SAG winners and presenters use platforms to express solidarity with Ukraine (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Winners and presenters at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards used their platforms at the ceremony to acknowledge the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Brian Cox, Jessica Chastain and Michael Keaton were among the Hollywood stars who expressed solidarity with the country’s citizens at the 28th annual ceremony in Los Angeles.

It comes as fighting continues to rage in the region, with Ukrainians forced to seek shelter from attacks and flee across the country’s borders.

At the top of the show, co-host and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr said members of the organisation were praying for “impending peace” in the region.

“While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” he said.

Taking to the stage to accept the award for best ensemble in a drama series, Succession star Cox said the unfolding events were “truly awful” and praised the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
At the top of the show co-host and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr said members of the organisation were praying for ‘impending peace’ in the region (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“The president of Ukraine was a comic, he was a wonderful comic performer and we should respect that for him,” he told audience members

“The thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics.

“They are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine and I think that is pretty awful and I think we should all stand together.”

28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Michael Keaton also praised the Ukrainian president, who ‘deserves credit tonight for fighting the fight'(Chris Pizzello/AP)

To applause he finished: “Also for those people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on, particularly the artists.

“I think we should really join in celebrating them and hoping that they can actually make a shift, as I believe they can.”

Michael Keaton, who won best male actor in a television movie or limited series, also praised president Zelensky, who “deserves credit tonight for fighting the fight”.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain, who won best female actress in a leading role for the film, also paid tribute to SAG’s ‘international family’ (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain, who won best female actress in a leading role for the film said: “My heart is with our international family all over the world right now who is fighting for their safety and their freedom.

“I love you all so much.”

SAG national president Fran Drescher also extended her prayers to the people of Ukraine in her address during the ceremony.

