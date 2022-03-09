We should celebrate our similarities and differences, says Chris Bridges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We should celebrate our similarities and differences, says Chris Bridges

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 4:37 pm
Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges has spoken about the popularity of his children’s TV show Karma’s World (Ian West/PA)
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has said he hopes his TV show encourages children to “celebrate each other’s similarities and each other’s differences” thanks to the wide variety of characters in the animated series.

After finding success as rapper and musician Ludacris, Bridges moved into film, starring in the Fast And Furious franchise before creating Karma’s World – a children’s Netflix show.

Karma’s World follows a young girl named Karma Grant – inspired by Bridges’ own daughter – who dreams of becoming a rapper.

Speaking ahead of the release of series two of Karma’s World, Bridges, 44, told the PA news agency how important he feels “inclusion” is in the show.

He said: “The inclusion and people being able to identify themselves around the world no matter where they’re at.

“You know, and I think it’s great because that’s the world that we live in today. And it’s reality, and it’s when people are taught to love one another, celebrate each other’s similarities and each other’s differences.”

The first series of Karma’s World was released on Netflix in October 2021 and hit the top 10 on Netflix Kids in 42 countries.

As a result of its varied cast and diverse storylines, Karma’s World received nominations for three National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Awards in the US.

The NAACP awards honour outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music and literature.

Bridges spoke about how his daughter – also named Karma – influenced the eponymous character in the show and how her life experiences crop up in Karma’s World storylines.

He told PA: “I knew that if it happened with her, it could happen to children worldwide, and to share some of the stories and the experiences that she went through that I know other kids go through as well. That’s why people, I feel, are loving the show so much.”

Karma's World
Bridges created Karma’s World after he was inspired by his own daughter (KW/KWBB, TM KWP/PA)

Storylines from the show’s first series include 10-year-old Karma grappling with liking and understanding her name and its meaning, as well as learning to love her afro hair.

Bridges explained that prior to creating the show’s storylines he sits down with Karma, 20, to discuss how they should be presented to ensure they are as relatable and realistic as possible.

He said: “You know, just to get the memories and try to get as close to what happened in real life as possible. And we, you know, we corroborate the stories and make sure that we remember all the details and then put it into this show.”

In the Netflix hit, Karma is voiced by actress Asiahn Bryant while Bridges is the voice of Karma’s on-screen father Conrad Grant.

After the success of series one, Bridges said that he is particularly nervous for the release of series two because he is “delivering more of what everybody already loves”.

“A wise man once said when you stop becoming nervous that means you stop caring.

“So absolutely I’m nervous, but in a good way because I know we’re delivering more of what everybody already loves, and I can’t wait to just get it out to the world because we work so hard on it,” he said.

Series two of Karma’s World is released on Netflix on March 10.

