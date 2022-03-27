Dancing On Ice contestants to battle for top spot one final time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dancing On Ice contestants to battle for top spot one final time

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 2:46 am
Oti Mabuse performing on Dancing On Ice (Zac Cooke/PA)
Oti Mabuse performing on Dancing On Ice (Zac Cooke/PA)

Dancing On Ice finalists Brendan Cole, Kimberly Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne will face each other for a final time before one is crowned the ultimate skating champion on Sunday.

The trio have been fighting for top of the leaderboard since the ITV competition began.

The celebrity contestants began their semi-final by showing off their ability to skate solo – a challenge which was won by Wyatt, who then went on to score the full 40 points in her second performance.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Cole scored 39 out of 40 in his second performance, while singer and dancer Gascoigne scored the full 40.

The quarter-final show saw all three contenders score the maximum 40 points.

Gascoigne’s skate, inspired by the circus and Torvill and Dean’s “Barnum” performance from the World Championships in 1983, left the judge Torvill in tears.

Pro dancer Cole received the coveted first 10 of the series following his Jersey Boys performance with replacement skating partner Brendyn Hatfield.

Hatfield stepped in for Cole’s professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who was forced to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dancing On Ice
Brendan Cole who skated in an all-male pairing with Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing On Ice (ITV/PA)

In the following week, he again achieved the highest score of the night after receiving 40 for his performance which saw “rain” pour down on him while he danced on the ice rink.

He got the top mark for his routine to Falling by Harry Styles which incorporated an umbrella and also featured ambitious dance moves including a “death spiral” and a trio of rotating lifts.

Wyatt also scored her first 10 in the episode for her routine to Adele’s award-winning track Easy On Me alongside her professional partner Mark Hanretty.

Dean, who gave her the coveted mark, said he was lost for words as he found the dance “so beautiful” and thought she made her prop of a piece of silk seem like “part of her”.

In the second week of the show, she received the highest score of the series for The Greatest Showman musical themed performance before beating her record a week later with her fiery tango.

The Dancing On Ice final airs on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]