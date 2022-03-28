Kim Kardashian apologises for her controversial ‘advice’ to women in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kim Kardashian apologises for her controversial ‘advice’ to women in business

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 10:00 pm
Kim Kardashian has apologised for comments she made about women in business, saying they had become a “sound-bite with no context”.

The reality star said her remarks were “not a blanket statement” and did not want people to feel like she did not respect the hard work of other women.

Kardashian, 41, previously said her advice to women in business was to “get your f***ing ass up and work”, attracting heavy backlash online by many who commented on her privilege.

The comments were even noted at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, when hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, who told audiences they needed to “work harder”.

94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Oscar Party
In a clip from the upcoming documentary about the family, Kardashian says: “I have the best advice for women in business: get your f***ing ass up and work.”

She continues: “It seems like nobody wants to work these days, you have to surround yourself with people that want to work.”

Seeking to clarify the remarks in an interview on Good Morning America, Kardashian said: “That statement that I said was without questions and conversations around it and it became a sound-bite really with no context.

“I came off of the notion and the question right before which was ‘after 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous’

“My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would (I) give to women.

“The advice that I would give is that…having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success.

“You have to work really hard to get there even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media.

“And you can, if you put in a lot of hard work, and it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work of think they don’t work hard. I know that they do.”

She added: “It was taken out of context but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

