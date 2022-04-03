BBC teases new SAS drama starring Sex Education’s Connor Swindells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC teases new SAS drama starring Sex Education’s Connor Swindells

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: April 3, 2022, 7:36 pm
The new SAS drama is a six-part series (BBC/PA)
The new SAS drama is a six-part series (BBC/PA)

Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen and Dominic West can be seen in a new trailer for BBC drama SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Sex Education actor Swindells plays eccentric young officer David Stirling in the TV programme from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, which charts the creation of the world’s most renowned and ruthless Special Forces unit.

In the trailer, Skins star O’Connell appears as Paddy Mayne pointing a gun into the sky and fighting, while Game Of Thrones actor Allen stars as Jock Lewes.

The Wire star Dominic West plays Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke in the teaser, which depicts dramatic explosions and desert scenes which were shot in Morocco.

The trailer, set in Cairo in 1941, also stars Kingsman actress Sofia Boutella, Industry’s Amir El Masry and Carnival Row actor Theo Barklem-Biggs.

Connor Swindells
Connor Swindells as David Stirling (BBC/PA)

The six-part series is an adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book offering a dramatised account of how the SAS was formed during the Second World War, having been granted access to secret SAS archives.

The show meets Swindells character Stirling in hospital after a training exercise went wrong.

Dominic West
Dominic West plays Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke (BBC/PA)

He creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare and fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines, following his assertion that traditional commando units do not work.

Creator Knight, who has won critical acclaim for Peaky Blinders, is also known for TV series Taboo and for being one of the co-creators of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

Sofia Boutella
Sofia Boutella in SAS: Rogue Heroes (BBC/PA)

The SAS: Rogue Heroes trailer has been released on the same day as the Peaky Blinders final episode.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]