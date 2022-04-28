George Ezra will kick off Bafta TV awards with special red carpet performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
George Ezra will kick off Bafta TV awards with special red carpet performance

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 1:17 pm
George Ezra will kick off the Bafta television awards with a red carpet performance of his new single Green Green Grass (Matt Crossick/PA)
George Ezra will kick off the Bafta television awards with a red carpet performance of his new single Green Green Grass (Matt Crossick/PA)

George Ezra will kick off the Bafta television awards with a red carpet performance of his new single Green Green Grass.

The Brit award-winning singer, 28, will lead the celebrations on Sunday May 8 ahead of the star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

BBC Radio One presenter Vick Hope and TV presenter Zeze Millz will host the red carpet show.

Ezra said: “I am looking forward to some fun on the Bafta red carpet next Sunday with my band.

“It will be an honour to perform at the biggest night on TV and amongst some incredibly talented stars.”

The red carpet show will be streamed on Bafta’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Hits radio presenter and reality TV personality Sam Thompson will take over Bafta’s Instagram account to bring those at home closer to the action.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to a full in-person ceremony back at the Royal Festival Hall on May 8 and are so excited that the wonderfully talented George Ezra will be kicking off the evening with a live performance of his brand new single live from the red carpet.

“We are also thrilled to have Vick Hope and Zeze Millz as our red carpet hosts, as well as Sam Thompson leading the charge as our dedicated social media host.

“Together, they will bring viewers all of the excitement of the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards directly to their homes.”

Channel Four series It’s A Sin, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, leads the Bafta television award nominations.

The series tracked a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the ’80s and early ’90s.

The show’s 11 nominations, comprising five in the craft categories and six in the television awards categories, include nods for Davies in the best writer: drama category and singer Olly Alexander for leading actor for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

Actor and comedian Richard Ayoade will return to host the ceremony, which will be broadcast from 6pm on BBC One.

