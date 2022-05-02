Amanda Abbington on horror accident which left fiance Jonathan Goodwin paralysed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Entertainment TV & Film

Amanda Abbington on horror accident which left fiance Jonathan Goodwin paralysed

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 12:03 am
Amanda Abbington (PA)
Amanda Abbington (PA)

Actress Amanda Abbington has said her escapologist fiance Jonathan Goodwin nearly died twice after a dangerous stunt went wrong, leaving him paralysed for life.

The former stuntman and Britain’s Got Talent contestant was performing a stunt he devised where he would escape from a straight jacket while being hung upside down 30 feet in the air in between two suspended cars.

However, Abbington explained that the timing was misjudged and the cars were released too early, causing him to be crushed between them as they caught on fire – leading to horrific injuries.

The 48-year-old Sherlock star told the Out To Lunch podcast with Jay Rayner: “He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs.

“Third degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and, nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again.”

She added: “He’s paralysed now he’s in a wheelchair. Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever.”

Goodwin, who featured on the 2019 season of Britain’s Got Talent, has now retired from escapology.

Despite the life-altering injuries, Abbington explained he has remained “positive and upbeat and so strong”.

“His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like,” she said.

The Illusionists – London
Jonathan Goodwin was a daredevil and escapologist before the life-changing stunt (Ian West/PA)

“He’s just incredible, honestly, like so happy, just like a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine. He’s amazing.”

The actress also revealed the stuntman had sent her a voicemail before his surgery explaining that there was a 50% chance he would not make it, so he told her he loved her and thanked her for the last couple of months of his life with her.

The couple had previously been friends on social media for around 10 years, with Abbington following his content as her son Joe thought his act was “amazing”.

She explained that they connected after she split with fellow Sherlock actor Martin Freeman and separated from another partner – and when Goodwin had divorced from his wife.

Abbington revealed that at the beginning of their relationship, they spent hours talking on the phone every day before he flew to Vienna to meet her in person for the first time.

The actress said that within half an hour of meeting, Goodwin proposed and the couple plan to marry this summer.

Out To Lunch with Jay Rayner is available on all major podcast platforms.

