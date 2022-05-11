‘They are here!’ – Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz welcome twins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

‘They are here!’ – Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz welcome twins

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 3:27 pm
Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have welcomed twin boys (Ian West/PA)
Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have welcomed twin boys (Ian West/PA)

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz have welcomed twin boys.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion, 38, shared a photo of the newborns’ little feet with his nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and described them as “a gift from God”.

He added, “Welcome to the world my little boys” and shared the hashtag #ifyoucouldseemysmile.

In a separate post, his wife wrote: “They are here!! My heart is filled with so much love and gratitude.”

The couple, who married in November 2015, already have daughter Marnie and son Milo.

His Emmerdale co-star and I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller was among those sending their best wishes.

He wrote: “Congratulations my brother! Love to you all.”

Fellow Strictly contestants Michelle Visage, Karim Zeroual and Emma Barton also sent their love to the couple.

Fletcher rose to fame playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale between 1996 and 2016.

He won the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse after being a last-minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.

Earlier this year, the Fletcher family were seen on screens in BBC programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The six-part series, filmed over the summer last year, saw the family “de-camp to the countryside” as they built a new life on a farm in the Peak District.

