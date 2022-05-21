Amanda Burton’s return to Silent Witness ‘nerve-racking’ for Emilia Fox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amanda Burton’s return to Silent Witness ‘nerve-racking’ for Emilia Fox

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 2:36 pm
Amanda Burton and Emilia Fox (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Burton and Emilia Fox (Ian West/PA)

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has said having the show’s former leading actress Amanda Burton return for the landmark 25th series was “wonderful” but “nerve-racking” to film.

Burton, 65, starred as pathologist Professor Sam Ryan from the start of the hit forensic crime drama in 1996, before departing in 2004.

Nearly 18 years later, she will reprise the role in a six-part anniversary series which returns to BBC One on Monday.

Fox, who took over as lead character Dr Nikki Alexander in 2004, expressed her delight at sharing the screen with Burton for the first time.

The 47-year-old actress told the Daily Express’s Saturday magazine: “It’s wonderful that we’re celebrating with Amanda. We wouldn’t be where we are today without her.

“Sam is such a pioneering figure. Back then, female leads were few and far between. It’s her legacy we live with.”

Burton’s character Sam returns after asking Nikki and her forensics team for their help in investigating the assassination of the health secretary.

The actress said she would have been “absolutely mad” not to agree to the project, adding: “These things don’t often come one’s way. I just thought, ‘What a great idea. How brilliant that they’re thinking of doing that’.”

Silent Witness press launch – London
Burton, second left, will return to the hit forensic crime drama after nearly 18 years (Ian West/PA)

The anniversary series will see Sam working alongside Nikki, including intervening in a post-mortem examination.

Fox admitted that performing the scene in front of her predecessor was a challenge.

She said: “It was nerve-racking. Amanda is the empress of the post-mortem, so the pressure was on. I made sure I was very well prepared.

“The post-mortems tax my brain and I’m always delighted to get through them, but this time I had Sam interrupting all the time. That creates great character moments.”

Silent Witness returns on Monday at 9pm on BBC One.

