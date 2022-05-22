BBC launches search for best new stand-up and digital comedians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC launches search for best new stand-up and digital comedians

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:02 am
Winner Anna Thomas at the BBC New Comedy Awards 2021 (BBC/PA)
Entries have opened for the BBC New Comedy Awards, which is this year searching for both the best new stand-up and digital comedian in the UK.

The competition, which first took place in 1995, has helped launch and build the careers of popular names such as Peter Kay, Russell Howard and Sarah Millican.

For 2022, the BBC is looking for entrants in two categories – the new comedian award and digital comedy award.

The winner in the former category will receive a paid commission to write and perform in a 30-minute audio pilot under the mentorship of a BBC comedy commissioner, plus a trophy and £1,000.

The latter will receive a paid commission for a BBC comedy digital short and a trophy.

Comics selected from the entry process will compete in six regional heats that will be televised on BBC Three in autumn, with the grand final screened on BBC One.

Head judge Fern Brady will be joined in each of the locations by a different host and panel of local judges including Rosie Jones, Suzi Ruffell, Babatunde Aleshe and Catherine Bohart.

Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy, said: “BBC Comedy is the unrivalled home of new comedy talent and we are very proud of the role that the BBC New Comedy Awards plays in unearthing the British comedy stars of tomorrow.”

Anna Thomas, winner of the 2021 BBC New Comedian Award, said: “Winning the BBC New Comedian of the Year last year has already changed my life – I’ve been signed to a cracking agent, I’ve been lucky enough to sell out at the Machynlleth Comedy Festival, appeared on radio and TV panel and stand-up shows, and have supported Russell Howard and Joe Lycett.

“I’ve just performed at the BBC Comedy Festival in Newcastle and I’m proper looking forward to performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.

“I’m telling you now, if you’re umming and ahhing about applying to this year’s awards, just blooming go for it.”

Entries close on Sunday July 3 at midnight. More info and instructions on how to enter are available at www.bbc.co.uk/newcomedyawards

