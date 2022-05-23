Carol Kirkwood ‘touched’ by reaction to her engagement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carol Kirkwood ‘touched’ by reaction to her engagement

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 9:28 pm
Carol Kirkwood (Ian West/PA)
Carol Kirkwood (Ian West/PA)

Carol Kirkwood has thanked her Twitter followers for their messages of congratulation after announcing she is engaged, writing: “I am really touched.”

The 59-year-old’s news was disclosed on Monday by her BBC Breakfast colleagues Sally Nugent and Jon Kay as she reported from the Chelsea Flower Show.

The BBC weather presenter has not publicly revealed the name of her new fiance but showed off her engagement ring during the broadcast.

Kirkwood later posted on Twitter: “I have just been reading through all your lovely tweets. THANK YOU SO MUCH. I am really touched … and very happy!!”

ITV weather presenter Holly Green, BBC journalist Victoria Fritz and former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker were among those who had sent messages during the day.

Walker tweeted: “Carol Kirkwood is the best of us. Delighted she has found someone who can handle her headlock hugs. Congratulations Carol. If you get married live on #BBCBreakfast can I come back for a one off?”

Her news was revealed when Nugent told her: “I’m a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don’t know how you’re managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol.”

Kirkwood replied, saying: “Oh that one, thank you Sal. It is rather nice, I got engaged.”

The Scottish presenter was a contestant in the 2015 series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Pasha Kovalev.

Her long-term partner has been described previously in reports as her “secret boyfriend”.

Kirkwood was married for 25 years to businessman Jimmy Kirkwood.

