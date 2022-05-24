Channel 4 brings TV careers initiative to West Midlands school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A school in Edgbaston has become the first in the West Midlands to host Channel 4’s initiative encouraging students to pursue a career in TV.

Children aged 11 to 14 in years seven to nine at George Dixon Academy took part in assemblies and workshops organised through the 4Schools project.

Launched in March 2022, 4Schools hopes to connect students with employers and arm them with information about the labour market.

A 4Schools assembly at George Dixon Academy (Channel 4/PA)

The activities were tailored to each age group and included an assembly about “Big careers on the small screen”, a team challenge to create a documentary advert and an interactive workshop about understanding your skills.

A live Q&A session about working in the sector featured three Channel 4 apprentices and Caroline Percy, a senior portfolio manager at the broadcaster, who is based in the West Midlands.

Headteacher Tutvinder Mann said: “Having Channel 4 visit us created a real buzz.

“Welcoming such external voices and perspectives strengthens our delivery of the curriculum, and 4Schools has no doubt inspired many of our students to actively think about their future beyond studies.”

Careers leader at George Dixon, Rachel Buckingham, said: “It’s fantastic for hundreds of our students to gain from this type of learning.

“In the early years of secondary school, careers education is a journey of exploration and understanding.

“The involvement of Channel 4’s own apprentices made it all the more relatable for our young people, who we aim to offer a variety of opportunities and insight to support their study and career choices.”

Ms Percy from Channel 4 said: “It’s a privilege to help inspire the next generation in my area to see what it’s like to work in my industry.

“Now is such an exciting time to be in the world of television, film and digital in the Midlands, especially with the creation of the new Digbeth Loc studios being built nearby.

“I’d recommend any secondary school diversifies their careers teaching around the creative sector for roles both on and off screen.”

More information is available online at www.4-Schools.co.uk.