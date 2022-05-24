This Morning marks Platinum Jubilee with live broadcast from Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

This Morning marks Platinum Jubilee with live broadcast from Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 11:51 am
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

This Morning has paid tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a special programme broadcast live from Buckingham Palace.

A military band opened the show which explored the royal residence and chatted to famous faces including Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

As hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pulled up to the grounds, Willoughby, 41, said: “Welcome to a very special edition of This Morning live from Buckingham Palace.

Schofield, 60, added “To celebrate the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee for the next hour, we are joining you from inside Her Majesty’s magnificent London home.”

“Hundreds of famous faces have walked through those doors including politicians, sports stars, musicians, writers, actors and presidents.”

After a brief tour of the interior of the Palace, the show looked back on the Queen’s historic 70-year reign through archive footage.

Willoughby and Schofield later chatted to former MP Gyles Brandreth, 74, in the Bow Room about the history of the space and the Palace.

Brandreth also offered an insight into the Queen and her relationships, reflecting on the late Duke of Edinburgh’s protective nature.

Horticultural expert David Domoney treated viewers to some of the Queen’s favourite corners of her 39-acre garden.

He looked at what is the largest private garden in London with 325 types of wild plants and more than one thousand trees, including four planted to celebrate the birth of her children.

Domoney also explored the wildlife including the beehives and the 24 rose beds including ones which were planted to mark the Queen and Philip’s golden wedding anniversary.

Chef Phil Vickery explored the royal kitchens, reflecting on their 150-year history and the garden parties held by the Palace.

He also met the head chef at Buckingham Palace Chris Tombling who detailed the preparations required for an 8,000-person garden party, including 20,000 sandwiches and 26,000 cups of tea.

Willoughby and Schofield also received a lesson on some of the most exclusive artworks by artists Dutch painter Rembrandt and Italian artist Canaletto which are held in the Palace’s Picture Gallery.

Eurovision 2022
Sam Ryder will perform at the Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4 (Ian West/PA)

Fashion consultant Gok Wan discussed with the hosts the Queen’s style evolution over the past eight decades, and how her fashion choices have inspired generations.

Notable outfits they touched on included her wedding dress made by Sir Norman Hartnell, her royal blue gown which she wore while meeting former US President John F Kennedy and her harlequin-style sequinned outfit for a Royal Variety Performance.

Willoughby and Schofield also chatted with Eurovision star Ryder in the music room following his success at the latest song contest in Turin, Italy which saw him place second after Ukraine.

He said he had “no expectation” before heading to Eurovision but felt that the team pulled together in such a “positive way” to secure the UK their best result in more than 20 years.

Ryder will now join the star-studded line-up for the Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4 alongside global stars such as Queen, Adam Lambert Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli.

He said: “I’m so happy and so grateful for the opportunity. I’m a bit speechless.

“But it’s just wicked to experience something like that be invited, I couldn’t be happier.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV & ITV Hub.

