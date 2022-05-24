This Morning marks Platinum Jubilee with live broadcast from Buckingham Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Morning has paid tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a special programme broadcast live from Buckingham Palace.

A military band opened the show which explored the royal residence and chatted to famous faces including Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

As hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pulled up to the grounds, Willoughby, 41, said: “Welcome to a very special edition of This Morning live from Buckingham Palace.

What a Royal welcome… live now from Buckingham Palace on ITV 💂‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9wzISwfP8y — This Morning (@thismorning) May 24, 2022

Schofield, 60, added “To celebrate the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee for the next hour, we are joining you from inside Her Majesty’s magnificent London home.”

“Hundreds of famous faces have walked through those doors including politicians, sports stars, musicians, writers, actors and presidents.”

After a brief tour of the interior of the Palace, the show looked back on the Queen’s historic 70-year reign through archive footage.

Willoughby and Schofield later chatted to former MP Gyles Brandreth, 74, in the Bow Room about the history of the space and the Palace.

Brandreth also offered an insight into the Queen and her relationships, reflecting on the late Duke of Edinburgh’s protective nature.

Gyles spilling the tea about his first time meeting Her Majesty the Queen. 👑 pic.twitter.com/8InFY3CYVW — This Morning (@thismorning) May 24, 2022

Horticultural expert David Domoney treated viewers to some of the Queen’s favourite corners of her 39-acre garden.

He looked at what is the largest private garden in London with 325 types of wild plants and more than one thousand trees, including four planted to celebrate the birth of her children.

Domoney also explored the wildlife including the beehives and the 24 rose beds including ones which were planted to mark the Queen and Philip’s golden wedding anniversary.

Chef Phil Vickery explored the royal kitchens, reflecting on their 150-year history and the garden parties held by the Palace.

He also met the head chef at Buckingham Palace Chris Tombling who detailed the preparations required for an 8,000-person garden party, including 20,000 sandwiches and 26,000 cups of tea.

Willoughby and Schofield also received a lesson on some of the most exclusive artworks by artists Dutch painter Rembrandt and Italian artist Canaletto which are held in the Palace’s Picture Gallery.

Sam Ryder will perform at the Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4 (Ian West/PA)

Fashion consultant Gok Wan discussed with the hosts the Queen’s style evolution over the past eight decades, and how her fashion choices have inspired generations.

Notable outfits they touched on included her wedding dress made by Sir Norman Hartnell, her royal blue gown which she wore while meeting former US President John F Kennedy and her harlequin-style sequinned outfit for a Royal Variety Performance.

Willoughby and Schofield also chatted with Eurovision star Ryder in the music room following his success at the latest song contest in Turin, Italy which saw him place second after Ukraine.

He said he had “no expectation” before heading to Eurovision but felt that the team pulled together in such a “positive way” to secure the UK their best result in more than 20 years.

Ryder will now join the star-studded line-up for the Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4 alongside global stars such as Queen, Adam Lambert Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli.

He said: “I’m so happy and so grateful for the opportunity. I’m a bit speechless.

“But it’s just wicked to experience something like that be invited, I couldn’t be happier.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV & ITV Hub.