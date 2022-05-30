Laura Whitmore excited to host Love Island from a ‘fresh villa’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Laura Whitmore excited to host Love Island from a 'fresh villa'

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 9:01 pm
Laura Whitmore attending the 75th British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022.
Laura Whitmore has said she is looking forward to hosting Love Island from a “fresh villa” ahead of the eagerly anticipated new series.

The 37-year-old will return to present the popular ITV dating programme as it moves to a new property in Mallorca after the previous location near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, in the east of the Spanish island, reportedly become unavailable.

Eleven islanders will enter the villa during the launch episode next Monday, including former England striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, a paramedic and dancer Tasha Ghouri, who has a cochlear implant and is the show’s first deaf contestant.

According to bookmakers William Hill, Gemma and Welsh masters student Liam Llewellyn are the early favourites, both with 11/4 odds.

Whitmore said she was particularly excited about entering the new villa as during the 2021 series she was only allowed into the garden area of the house due to Covid precautions, and the first series she hosted was the winter version in January 2020 which was held in South Africa.

She added: “So I didn’t really know the previous villa in Mallorca. So it’s quite nice to go in with a fresh villa.”

The TV host said the dating show has become so popular because “we just love being part of people’s relationships and seeing people’s journeys”.

She added: “With this show we almost think they are family. Eight weeks seems like a short time in life, but on that show it feels like a lifetime.

“We really become invested in these relationships. The islanders are looking for love and know that the nation will be watching.”

Whitmore admitted she gets “really scared” she might give something away to the contestants, particularly during the ultimate relationship test of Casa Amor.

The annual tradition sees the couples temporarily split as the male islanders head to the rival villa to meet another group of girls while a new cohort of boys enter the main house in a challenge to see if they will stay faithful to their current match.

She said: “I can’t make eye contact during Casa Amor. Even though they all try and make eye contact with me.

“They’re all trying to look at me and I’m kind of keeping my eyes down.

“I have to really go into professional mode and not talk any more than I’m supposed to talk. I have to be unbiased.”

Whitmore will also return to host the spin-off show Love Island: Aftersun on ITV2 from a new set at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

The TV host revealed that the show will have a bigger studio audience than last year due to restrictions being lifted, which she feels will help the islanders as they will be able to see a glimpse of the public support once they leave the villa.

Whitmore took on the role of Love Island host in 2020 from the late Caroline Flack, who presented the first five series.

The show returned to Mallorca last year after a summer off due to the pandemic, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court crowned winners.

ITV recently revealed that contestants will receive training and guidance on inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions before entering the villa as part of their “extended duty of care protocols”.

Also among the processes detailed for all contributors on the show are “comprehensive psychological support”, “detailed conversations regarding the impact of participation on the show” and a “proactive aftercare package”, the broadcaster said.

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday June 6 on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

